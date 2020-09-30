COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Tehama County, reported Val Lucero, county Public Health Services executive director, as the number of deaths.
Lucero made the announcement to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, stating the county has seen one more COVID-19 related death, a woman in her 70s, making the total death number for the county at five.
“We continue to have significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases,” she added. “This past weekend was different than the weekend before. We went from 544 positive cases on Thursday (Sept. 24) to 584 today, Sept. 29.”
That is an increase of 40 cases.
Lucero said the county has 63 positive cases in isolation, eight hospitalized and 72 in home quarantine.
“This is creating a huge workload issue,” she added. “
Tehama County Health Public Officer Dr. Richard Wickenheiser said if people don't receive their influenza vaccine this year, “we could be seeing a twin-demic” creating an unmanageable workload on the healthcare establishment and a huge outbreak of influenza.
“Our ICU at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in full and a number of those are COVID-19 patients,” he said. “We are already starting to see influenza cases and as time goes on it will be difficult to determine who has what, influenza or COVID-19.”
Tehama County at this time remains in the state's red tier of COVID-19 statistics and restrictions.