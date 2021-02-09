COVID-19 positive test cases are dropping in Tehama County, reported Val Lucero, executive director of the county's Public Health Services Agency, during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
However, Lucero cautioned the reason for drop in cases isn't clear. During the most recent a seven-day period reported the county had 102 new cases, nearly half the number reported in previous seven-day reports.
“We have also had a drop in the number of tests being conducted,” she added. “So, the drop in positive cases may be related to the drop in tests given.”
As of Feb. 7 the county had 4,883 positive test cases, with 48 deaths confirmed and another possible two to be added, Lucero said.
“With the county have a positive test rate of 13.8 percent, we remain in the state's purple tier,” she added.
Lucero asked for the public's cooperation in making COVID-19 test appointment if a person has been exposed or is symptomatic in an effort for the county to be able to report accurate numbers.
“The good news is our contact tracing is caught up and we are catching up on our backlog of people calling for emailing for appointments,” she said.
To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test or to receive a vaccine, Tehama County residents are asked to go online to the Tehama County Public Health Services Agency website – https://www.tehamacohealthservices.net/, if a person does not have access to a computer, they can call the agency at 530-527-8491.
Lucero said a team of 12 persons from the National Guard continue to assist at the agency's COVID-19 clinic at the Red Bluff Community Center on Jackson Street, six helping with registration and six administering vaccines.
The agency has received 6,560 doses of the vaccine and is in the process of administering both first and second doses to those qualified at this time.
“Our problem now is getting enough vaccine, it is a supply problem that we are having to deal with,” Lucero said.
The agency is working on an vaccine appointment system which allows the public to go online to make an appointment, not just request an appointment and wait for a call back from the agency.
“That will help things out a lot,” Lucero added.