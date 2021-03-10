A declining trend of positive COVID-19 tests in Tehama County has been reported by the county's Health Services Agency.
Over a 14 day period ending March 7 the county reported 68 new cases, the best number seen in months.
While the county's case rate remains in the state's purple tier, the downward trend is in line with moving the county into the red tier and less restrictions.
As of Tuesday, March 9, Tehama County Health Services Agency reported 5,136 positive COVID-19 tests overall and 52 deaths.
Val Lucero, Tehama County Health Services Agency executive director, said the downward trend may be due to residents receiving their COVID-19 vaccination and fewer people being tested.
That said, she is encouraging residents who have been directly exposed to COVID-19 or are symptomatic to make an appointment to be tested for the virus. To schedule an appointment online go to www.LHI.CARE.
In addition, COVID-19 vaccines have become more available in Tehama County, and agency officials are reminding residents to sign up for vaccination appointments online at myturn.ca.gov or call (833)422-4255 as soon as they are eligible. Lucero advises residents, “You must not receive any other vaccines, including a flu or shingles vaccine, in the two weeks before your first COVID-19 vaccine appointment until after your second vaccine appointment. If you do receive a vaccine during this period, you will be required to reschedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.”
The agency explains, getting immunized against COVID-19 will keep most people from getting sick by teaching their immune systems how to fight the virus— without actually getting sick from the disease.
“If we are exposed to the virus in the future, our immune system 'remembers' how to fight it. Even in a rare case where one does catch the virus after receiving the vaccine, the vaccine will likely prevent you from becoming seriously ill,” Lucero said. “Please note that our body takes time to build immunity. You may not be fully protected against COVID-19 until 1-2 weeks after you complete your vaccinations.”
Vaccinated people who have been exposed to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 may not be required to quarantine if they meet the CDC’s criteria. More information on the limited quarantine exemption can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/clinical-considerations.html.
People who have already had COVID-19 should still eventually get vaccinated to ensure they are protected. Anyone currently infected with COVID-19 should wait to get vaccinated until after their illness has resolved (at least 10 days since the start of COVID-19 symptoms) and after they have met the criteria to discontinue isolation. Anyone who has recovered from a COVID-19 infection and were treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, you should wait 90 days to get the vaccine, said the agency.
“It’s normal to experience some mild discomfort following a vaccine. This means it’s working and creating an immune response in your body,” Lucero said. “You may feel soreness or experience some swelling in your arm. You may also feel tired, have a headache, fever, or chills. These symptoms do not mean you have COVID-19 — it’s not possible to get COVID-19 from the vaccine. These side effects may impact your daily activities, but they shouldn’t last more than 2-3 days. If they continue or get worse, call your doctor, nurse, or clinic.”
According to the agency, tt may be possible that a vaccinated person can still carry the virus and infect others, even if that person does not appear to be sick.
“That’s why, until enough Americans are vaccinated to fight off COVID-19, we will need to keep wearing masks, stay six feet apart from people we don’t live with, avoid crowds, and wash our hands frequently. Together, COVID-19 vaccination and taking steps to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from getting and spreading COVID-19. We need to understand more about the protection that vaccines provide before we change recommendations,” Lucero said.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, please visit: https://covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/
To prevent further spread of COVID-19 and help contain any new sources of infection, Californians should stay within 120 miles from their home or other place of residence, unless they are traveling for essential purposes, reports the agency, based on information from the state.
Essential travel includes work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security.
Traveling into California from other states or countries for tourism or recreation is strongly discouraged. Anyone traveling into Tehama County from outside California should self-quarantine for 10 days, EXCEPT:
Individuals meeting urgent healthcare needs or other emergent response.
Individuals who routinely cross state or country borders for essential travel with whom self-quarantine is impractical (must comply with all masking and social distance guidelines).
Essential travel only: Individuals who have tested positive for COVID within the last 90 days (either before or after travel) AND have completed their COVID isolation period AND are currently asymptomatic.
Essential travel only: Individuals within 90 days of the second dose of a 2-dose COVID vaccine or the only dose of a 1-dose COVID vaccine.
Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect the community from COVID-19.