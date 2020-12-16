A letter issued by an interagency of city and county officials in Tehama County is asking for the public's help in staunching the incredible rate of which COVID-19 is spreading in the community.
Noting the difficulty the year has been to the entire county, the officials state, “We are just as tired of the COVID-19 pandemic as you are, but we need your help now, more than ever.”
During the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Val Lucero, county Public Health Agency executive director, said the increase in cases in the county jumped to 51.1 positive cases per day over the past seven days.
“We have gone from a state metrics rate of 13 percent up to 15.5 percent in a week,” she added. “We now have 30 deaths.”
Because of the increase of COVID-19 infections within several county departments, including public health and social services, the Tehama County Social Services offices in Corning and Red Bluff are having to reduce the hours their lobbies are open to the public. There has also been an outbreak at the county jail, including inmates and staff, which Lucero said they are working hard to contain.
The interagency addressed to the public notes local public health officials have been working since March to address the problem and work with businesses to make sure they are open safety and under state mandated guidelines.
“At the same time, new cases and hospitalizations are increasing at an alarming rate. There is a statewide concern about the availability of intensive care unit (ICU) beds and the Governor has proposed a new 'Stay at home' Order if available ICU beds fall below 15 percent. Hospitals may have some ability to add additional beds, but staffing those beds can be problematic when cases are increasing statewide and nationally,” states the letter.
Lucero said COVID-19 vaccines are on the way to Tehama County, via the Mercy Medical Center in Redding.
“We have 495 Pfizer doses coming to Tehama County. Those will be used for those in the healthcare field, such as hospital workers and longterm care facilities. We another 115 doses assigned to Tehama County as well,” she added. “Once we have served those in the healthcare field, next on the list for being vaccinated is first responders.”
As vaccines continue to come into the county, Lucero said public health will work its way down the prioritized list to the general public.
“We are so close to the end of the Pandemic as we know it. Vaccines will begin to be distributed soon and we look forward to this pandemic coming to an end in late summer to fall 2021,” states the letter to the public. “There is a positive light at the end of this very trying year. This is where we need your help the most.”
Lucero said the continued increase in positive cases is the result of holiday travels and gatherings.
“We expect it to get worse over Christmas and New Years,” she added.
Another problem county health officials are running into is people who have tested positive not answering the phone when public health officials call.
“Often, we have had people answering our phone calls and being extremely rude, yelling at our contact tracers. That is absolutely not helpful. We need them to help us so we can help them,” Lucero said. “We also have people who tested positive being very uncooperative about who they have been in contact with and what places and businesses that have visited.”
As usual, county officials are asking everyone to please wear facial coverings, social distance, wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and limit gatherings with those outside of your household.
“These simple measures will help businesses to operate in a safe manner, keep case rates and hospitalizations down, and help get us through to the period when vaccines are widely available. Let’s be open and let’s be safe. Together, as a community, we can make it through these tough times and help our local businesses survive. We can be 'Tehama County Strong'!,” ends the letter to the public.