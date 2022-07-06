The new site for the Tehama County Health Services Agency public COVID-19 testing is 1445 Vista Way, Red Bluff, the Tehama County Health Services building Testing will no longer be offered at the Red Bluff Community Center where it has taken place since May 2020.
Testing will continue to be provided by LHI, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., by walk-in or schedule an appointment at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123.
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid antigen tests will be available at the new site.
Anyone who has symptoms of COVID- 19 and a negative result on a rapid antigen test should still get a PCR test to ensure you do not have COVID-19.
The new site will also be a Test to Treat site. At Test to Treat sites individuals can get tested for COVID-19, be assessed by a health care professional, be given a prescription for an antiviral medication (Paxlovid or Molnupiravir) if appropriate, and have their prescription filled all within the same location.
Medication will be dispensed based on the individual’s medical history and if they are at risk for severe disease. People are encouraged to bring a medication list to their appointment.
Treatment is most effective when started within the first five days of symptom onset.
All services will be free of charge.
“Testing (both rapid antigen and PCR) when you are not feeling well, vaccinations, and masking in crowded indoor areas are important parts of managing the COVID crisis,” said Jayme Bottke, Tehama County Health Services Agency director. “Together we can keep our community’s COVID numbers low and have a healthier Tehama County.”
For more information contact Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health Red Bluff at (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or toll free: 1-800-655-6854