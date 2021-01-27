New guidance provided by the state has changed the Tehama County Public Health Agency's previous distribution plan of working through the Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C, to one based on age in an effort to prevent hospitalizations and deaths, more effectively administer vaccines, and maintain hospital services to all.
“I know there is a level of frustration out there from people who are wanting to receive the vaccine but haven't been able to make an appointment or heard back from us yet,” said Tehama County Public Health Agency Executive Director Val Lucero.
The county, which remains in the state's COVID-19 purple tier, is receiving a very high volume of requests for the vaccine, she added.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 26, the county agency had received 3,296 doses of the vaccine, a combination of brands Moderna and Pfiser. Of that number, Lucero said the agency has administered 3,296 doses, with 190 on hand and 700 more on its way.
“That sounds like a live of vaccine, but we are administering on average 320 vaccines a day at the Red Bluff Community Center,” she added. “We are dependent on the number of vaccine we receive from the state and if we schedule too many daily appointments we have the potential to run out of the vaccine. We are trying to match up the availability of vaccine, our staff numbers and hours, to the number of appointments we can make at the clinic.”
However, the agency still has more than 6,400 emails or call-ins from people trying to make an appointment, according to Lucero.
“We realize many of these are duplicates and we are having to work through that,” she said.
As of now, persons age 65 and over who work or live in Tehama County may request a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in the following three ways:
- Submit the online form which can be found at https://www.tehamacohealthservices.net/covid-19/covid-vaccine/
• Once on the website click on the Get Vaccinated for COVID-19 at the far right-hand side on the home page. This is a large square you can click on.
• After you are on the vaccination information page you scroll down to the blue button labelled COVID-19 Vaccination Request.
• Fill out the required information and hit the Submit button at the bottom of the form.
• You will be notified by email or phone when your appointment is scheduled.
- By smartphone simply scan the accompanying image of the QR Code using a mobile device and begin the process to submit the information.
- Call (530) 527-6824 and leave a voicemail message. Due to the overwhelming number of calls coming through the agency's telephone system, for those with internet access the preferred way to submit the required information is the online form.
Please Note: Emailing Covidvaccineappts@tchsa.net is no longer an option. This email has been discontinued.
Those in Phase 1 who emailed, called, or completed the online form prior to Friday, Jan. 22, Tehama County Public Health is processing the requests as quickly as possible. The agency will send out an email or phone call to inform recipients of the date and time of a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. However, it may take 5-7 business days to process the request.
The new age-based criteria will only apply to those making new requests starting Friday, Jan. 22.
Agency officials also urge individuals to only submit one request as multiple requests will not expedite a COVID-19 vaccine request and may cause a significant delay in processing.
The agency's appointment scheduling is dependent on the limited supply of vaccine and it is continuing to work urgently with federal and state partners to expand capacity and supply.
For those who have submitted their request and have not yet been contacted by Tehama County Health Services Agency, the agency is continuing to work through these requests in the order they were received.
"Public Health appreciates your understanding as we work through this unprecedented pandemic response," said Lucero said.
The agency will share more on vaccine clinics for individuals under the age of 65 as the vaccine becomes more available and it receives updated information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health.
Tehama County Public Health Agency advises it did receive the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine lot 41L20A. The state recommended the agency pause distribution of this lot due to possible allergic reactions. However, after a review by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, the state has given permission to resume the use of this lot number. For more information you can read the state press release at: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/NR21-025.aspx
As a reminder, anyone experiencing a reaction or side effects following vaccination should report it to the CDC V-Safe Health Checker online: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vsafe.html
The vaccine must be administered within a very narrow timeframe. For this reason, it is very important for individuals to arrive at their scheduled appointment time. Arriving too early or too late causes gaps in our schedule that lead to delays in administering the vaccine.
At this time, we are unable to accommodate walk-ins at the vaccination clinic. Walk-ins will be directed to request an appointment via the options outlined above.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines, please visit: covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/.