Tehama County Health Services Agency announces the availability of several COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics in different communities within the county.
To make an appointment for Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine online at www.myturn.ca.gov or call 833-422-4255 or 211, walk-in appointments are also available.
The agency shares the following information concerning vaccines and testing:
Pfizer vaccine will be provided to anyone 12 year of age or older, parent/guardian must be present for 12-17 year olds.
No charge for the vaccine or testing. Please be sure to bring your photo ID, wear a mask, and in order to receive the vaccine you will need to be COVID-19 symptom free.
If you receive Pfizer vaccine, you will need to return for your second dose.
As the vaccines are now readily available, the health agency encourages the community to utilize them and address any concerns regarding COVID-19 vaccines.
“One of the concerns that has been brought up in our community is how COVID-19 vaccines can affect fertility. There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems—problems trying to get pregnant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) have safety monitoring systems in place to gather information about COVID-19, vaccination during pregnancy and will closely monitor that information,” states an agency press release.
The agency advises woman who are pregnant or actively trying to conceive, can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and encourages them to have a conversation with their healthcare provider to address any concerns and help in the decision.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy, visit:
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/pregnancy.html
Current COVID-19 services offered at Red Bluff Community Center,1500 South Jackson St., is being conducted by
OptumServe/LHI for testing on Monday and Tuesday 7 a.m.–3 p.m.; schedule online at www.lhi.care/covidtsting or call 1-888-634-1123. OptumServe/LHI is also providing COVID vaccinations Wednesday-Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Schedule online at www.myturn.ca.gov or call 1-833-422-4255 or 2-1-1. Walk-ins are available.
COVID-19 vaccine/testing clinics in the southend of Tehama County are as follows:
- Rancho Tehama – Rancho Tehama Recreation Hall, June 14 first dose; July 5 second dose
- Paskenta/Flournoy – Paskenta Community Hall, June 10 first dose; July 1 second dose
- Richfield – Richfield Elementary School, June 11 first does; July 2 second dose
- Los Molinos/Tehama/Vina – Los Molinos Memorial Hall, June 17 first dose; July 8 second dose