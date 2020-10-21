Tehama County CattleWomen honored Jane Daugherty as their 2020 CowBelle of Year during a luncheon meeting at Highlands Ranch Resort in Mill Creek.
In past years this honor has been announced at the Tehama County CattleWomen Association's annual luncheon and fashion show in November, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the format of the presentation had to be changed.
The silver cowbell necklace, which is normally presented to the newly selected CowBelle of the Year during the Tehama County Cattlemen's January Winter Dinner and Scholarship Auction, was presented to Daugherty at the luncheon.
Daugherty was recognized for her 10 years of promoting beef during the Red Bluff Bull & Gelding Sale Western Art Show. After many comments on how much the Art Show was missed when it was discontinued, Daugherty, with Jeanne Smith and Joyce Bundy, with sponsorship of Tehama County CattleWomen Association, revived the Western Art Show with proceeds going to the association's Youth Scholarship fund.
Due to the ongoing efforts of Daugherty and the cattlewomen's association, the Red Bluff Bull & Gelding Sale Western Art Show has become well known in the Western Art World as having prominent and excellent artists and lots of fun, including an evening of wine tasting and beef appetizers.