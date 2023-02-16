A number of financial scams have been plaguing the North State over the past few months, leading Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers to issue a warning concerning the phone and email scams.
The “gift card scam” is still ongoing, Rogers said, generally beginning with an email or phone call purportedly from a company such as Microsoft or Amazon telling the target of the scam that their credit card or banking have been compromised with $1,000s of fraudulent charges.
“This scam is quite elaborate, and the scammers behind it are very convincing,” he added.
The scam emails appear legitimate and have correct titles and graphics for the mimicked company, but do not have an email address corresponding to the company.
As the scam progresses, whether originating by email or phone, the scam directs the target to call a phone number or to speak to “customer service” in order to address the unauthorized charges.
When the target calls the scam’s phone number someone on the other end purports to being with the mimicked company, often referring the target to others posing as employees of credit card companies or banks, Rogers said.
It is at this point the scammer tells the target the only way to resolve the issue is for the target to purchase gift cards and the scammer will reimburse the target for the funds used to purchase the gift cards. The funds are never returned and the scammers now have the gift card numbers and PIN to make thousands of dollars in purchases.
“Unfortunately, unlike a credit card that can be cancelled, gift cards can’t be cancelled or funds refunded,” Rogers said. “If successful, the scammer has effectively obtained cash from the target.”
He advised that anyone who receives such a phone call should immediately hang up and call customer service associated with their credit card or bank to report the incident and to make sure their account has not been compromised. It is the same for an email scam. Do not respond to the email and check with the credit card company and bank.
The district attorney’s office continues to receive reports of the PG&E scam as well. In this scam the target is contacted by the scammer stating they are from PG&E and that the target owes the company money which must be paid immediately or their power will be shut off.
Another ongoing scam is the scammer posing as the target’s relative, usually a grandchild, who has been arrested and needs money for bail and for an attorney.
“My office is aware of several Tehama County residents who have fallen victim to this convincing scam, which is still very active,” Rogers added.
Also ongoing is the IRS and Social Security Administration scam, again the scammer stating the target owes money that must be paid immediately.
“We are committed to public safety and the protection of the residents of Tehama County,” Rogers said. “We do not want any residents to fall victim to any of these scams.”
Anyone who has fallen victim to one of these scams can contact the county D.A.s office at 530-527-3053.