A new email scam is targeting Tehama County residents and others throughout the state, warns Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers on Thursday, Dec. 10.
As the time of COVID-19 continue, and more people are spending time at home and online, it appears scammers have ramped up online/email scamming efforts, said Roger's office in a press release.
The latest scam involves recipients receiving an email purportedly from PG&E, which states the recipient must immediately pay money owed to the utility company or their power will be shut off, reported the D.A.'s office.
It appears the scam is targeting both residential and business customers.
“These emails are scams,” Rogers said. “Anyone who receives such as email should immediately contact PG&E directly to inquire about the status of their account, instead of sending money to the scammers.”
The D.A.'s office has also been receiving notice from Tehama County residents concerning ongoing scam phone calls allegedly from the Internal Revenue Service and Social Security Administration, in which the scammers claim the recipient owes money to one of the two agencies and instructs the recipient to call a phone number and follow instructions received from that call. The initial phone calls are often automated.
“These calls are scams, as both the IRS and Social Security Administration always conducts business via written mail,” Rogers said.
In addition, reports are still coming to the D.A.'s office about scammers calling and posing as a relative, usually a grandchild, who has been arrested. The scam generally targets senior citizens and the scammer most often knows the recipient's name, address and name of the alleged relative.
The scammer, alleging to be a relative of the recipient, will indicate they have been arrested and need bail money, money for an attorney, or both.
“Occasionally, the scammer will put their 'attorney' or other parties on the phone in a further attempt to convince the recipient that the call in real,” Rogers added. “These calls are scams and should be disregarded.”
He said the D.A.'s office is committed to the public's safety and protection of Tehama County's residents, and is issuing this information and waring so no resident falls victim to any of these scams.
The Tehama County District Attorney's Office can be contacted by calling 527-3053 or in person at the Courthouse Annex, 444 Oak St., Room L, Red Bluff.