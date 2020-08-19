The following are recent Tehama County Superior Court prison sentences as reported by the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office:
Austin Sinclair Love, 34, of Monterey/Corning – Tehama County Probation arrest May 6 – sentenced to 10 years in state prison for unlawful sexual intercourse with minor, with a special allegation of great bodily injury, two counts sexual penetration with a foreign object, and two counts oral copulation of a person under 18-years-old.
Love, a former Monterey High School football coach, pled guilty to the charges on June 22, 2017 in Monterey County and upon discharge was transferred to Tehama County on probation. At a probation hearing in Tehama County, Love was found in violation of two terms of his probation.
Darin Anthony Madden, 29, of Red Bluff – CalFire arrest June 19, 2019 – sentenced to two years in state prison for recklessly causing a fire of a structure or forest.
Madden started a fire inside a trailer, burning part of the trailer and exterior vegetation.
Jay Kitchen IV, 49, of Lake California – Tehama County Sheriff’s Department arrest Sept. 29 – sentenced to 15 years in state prison for shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, special allegation use of a firearm, first degree burglary person present with special allegation use of a firearm.
Kitchen shot at the Lake California residence and vehicle of Eric Allan Brown, then entered the residence and continued shooting inside as Brown ran from the home.
Ervin Keith Watts, 62, of Cottonwood – Tehama County Sheriff’s Department arrest Sept. 7, 2017 – sentenced to five years in state prison for two counts of assault with a firearm with a special allegation of use of a firearm.
Watts, armed with a shotgun, approached his neighbor and fire at the neighbor and then the neighbor’s father. The father returned fire at Watts with a handgun. Both the neighbor and his father were struck in the head by shot from Watts’ shotgun.
Bridgette Dawn Walker, 51, of Corning – Tehama Interagency Drug Enforcement/Butte County Interagency Narcotics Task Force arrest Dec. 19 – sentenced to severn years, four months in state prison.
Upon a search of Walker’s residence, officers located 883.54 grams of methamphetamine, 403.94 grams of heroin, four firearms, and ammunition were found.
Mario Rivera, 44, of Corning – Corning Police Department arrest June 6 – sentenced to 16 months in state prison for possession of ammunition by felon.
During a search for a stolen pistol at Rivera’s residence, officers located a Ruger 9mm magazine and 12 gauge shotgun shells. Rivera is a convicted felon was on post release community supervision making it illegal for him to possess a firearm or ammunition.
Issac Carlos Delgado, 42, of Fresno – Corning Police Department arrest May 14 – sentenced to two years in state prison for possession of ammunition by felon.
Delgado’s vehicle was stopped by a Corning police officer for having expired registration and a cracked windshield. Delgado, who was on post release community supervision, gave the officer as false name and birthdate. During a search of his vehicle, officers located ammunition under the driver’s seat, two bags of methamphetamine and drug packaging materials. A large amount of cash was found on Delgado when officers search his person, and two cell phone, one of which had communications regarding narcotics activity. Delgado admitted to possessing the methamphetamine.
Steven John Quinn – CHP arrest – sentenced to two years in state prison for transportation/furnish controlled substance methamphetamine.
A CHP officer made a traffic stop upon observing a vehicle driving too closely behind another and a passenger in the vehicle unrestrained. Quinn displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a narcotic, which lead to a search of the vehicle where officers located one pound of methamphetamine and a digital scale.
Dana Bernard Brown, 38 – Red Bluff Police Department arrest Jan. 22 – sentenced to two years in state prison for assault with a deadly weapon other than firearm.
Brown was one of two people arrested for stabbing two persons at a homeless encampment. When police contacted one of the suspects in the stabbing, he identified Brown as the one who stabbed the victims. Brown was identified by the victims and a witness in a photo lineup as the person who stabbed the two victims.