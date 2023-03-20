A new phone scam has risen its ugly head, warns the Tehama County District Attorney’s Office.
“In a phone call the scammers pose as representatives from ‘Publishers Clearing House’ and claim that the victim has won a substantial cash prize,” said Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers.
The scammers allegedly call the victim on the phone and tell him or her they must pay taxes and fees before they can collect the prize money.
Instructions are then given for the scam victim to send the taxes and fees to Publishers Clearing House by check or money order, Rogers said.
“It is unknown at this time if there may be other methods by which the scammers contact their victims, such as by mail or email, or seek to obtain money from their victims, such as gift cards,” he added.
The official Publishers Clearing House does not contact certified winners to inform them they have won and does not collect taxes or fees from winners.
Rogers said this scam is so convincing because a man from Red Bluff actually won $200,000 from Publishers Clearing House in November and the scammers are likely targeting this area based on that information.
Anyone who has been victimized by this scam or any other type of phone scam asking the person to send money to collect a prize or benefit should hang-up and reach out directly to the company being misrepresented to report the scam.
When in doubt about a solicitation, reach out to a trusted family member or friend to help verify what is being said by the solicitor, the DA’s office advises.
“We do not want anyone to fall victim to this scam, or any other, and the best way to safeguard against being a victim is to be informed and vigilant,” Rogers said.