As of Nov. 20 the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office suspended its daytime patrol services as a result of severe staffing shortages, mostly within the jail and patrol.
“We have had to realign our priorities and services to the county,” out-going Sheriff Dave Hencratt said.
The majority of the daytime staff is either working in the courts, in the jail or serving civil legal documents, he added.
“At this time and probably for the next few months, our daytime response to incidents that can’t be put off comes from the department’s detective division,” Hencratt said. “Our detectives are available to handle those types of incidents. Right now we have no uniformed deputies in patrol vehicles working during the day.”
He went on to explain, when the evening uniformed patrol shift comes on at 6 p.m. they have a list of calls that came in during the day they will then respond to if possible.
The California Highway Patrol, Corning and Red Bluff police departments are also doing what they can to provide extra services to the sheriff’s jurisdiction during the day.
Reasons for the staffing shortage are varied, but most say it is due to insufficient pay within Tehama County pubic safety compared to other law enforcement agencies in the North State.
“Over the past several years, the department has had difficulties with recruitment and retention of employees, which is directly linked to pay disparities to comparable departments in the North State,” Hencratt said.
However, it isn’t just the county’s Board of Supervisors that may be responsible for the alleged inadequate salaries.
In March 2020, Measure G was on the election ballot providing Tehama County’s registered voters the opportunity to approve a one cent sale tax increase to help maintain services paid for by the county’s general fund, such as pubic safety. It was anticipated the proposed tax increase would generate $7.9 million for the county coffers.
The Measure failed miserably with 2,915 votes for and 15,123 against. For the next two years the county and Tehama County Deputy Sheriff’s Association battled over employee salary contracts.
Then in November, as the result of a county-sanctioned Salary Compensation Study, which showed Tehama County Sheriff’s Office employees were in fact underpaid compared to like agencies, the Board approved sheriff’s office-related salary raises ranging from 1.7 percent to 24 percent increases based on how far below the median certain job classifications were.
“The raises were adequate for many divisions in the department, but not for the jail staff,” Hencratt said. “We still need better pay for our jail staff. They go back into contract negotiations with the county at the first of next year and I hope the salary problem will be resolved then.”
In the meantime, the residents of Tehama County pay the price for the staffing shortage with a lack of pubic safety response from the sheriff’s department during the daytime hours.
The law enforcement staffing shortage is unique to Tehama County. Fresno County and Sutter County are looking at some of the same problems due to funding and staffing shortages.
Hencratt said the Sheriff’s Office is committed to continuing all recruitment efforts and working towards restoring patrol services when staffing levels permit.