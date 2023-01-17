Six days after Gov. Newsom declared a statewide state of emergency, the Tehama County Board of Supervisors approved the existence of a local emergency due to ongoing storms that have pounded the county with high winds and rain resulting in downed power lines, and trees, power outages, flooded homes and businesses, collapsed bridges, washed out rail lines and closed roads.
The approved emergency proclamation was issued by Sheriff Dave Kain as director of Emergency Services, and dates back to Dec. 27 when the winter storms first began without much of a break to the current period.
The proclamation states, “further conditions of extreme weather conditions are expected by the forecasted Storm that is due to strike Tehama County in the last half of the second week of January 2023 and is expected to cause additional serious flooding.”
A copy of the proclamation is being forwarded to the California Emergency Management Agency.
The further conditions of extreme weather and storms forecasted to strike and damage the county in the last half of the second week of January are expected to cause severe additional flooding.
Supervisor Candy Carlson was absent from Tuesday’s meeting herself a victim of the raging storms when a tree fell on her home, injuring her daughter, according to reports.
Supervisor John Leach is ill was also unable to attend the meeting.
County staff said as of yet total costs to the county are undetermined, however, it is anticipated state and federal assistance will become available once all the damage from storms have been assessed.
A local “State of Emergency” is declared when, in the opinion of the director, the locally available resources are inadequate to cope with the emergency.
The action allows state of federal assistance to become available to local government, residents and businesses.
In the event that additional damage does occur, government relief programs would not be available to those suffering losses without the declaration of a local emergency.