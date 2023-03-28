Although they put their lives on the line everyday to serve their community, it’s not everyday a Tehama County sheriff’s deputy is in the position to save another person’s life.
However, that is the case for Tehama County Sheriff’s Dep. Rich Ryan, who has been recognized by his department and Sheriff Dave Kain for his commendable conduct.
On the morning of Feb. 18, Ryan was assigned to serve civil paperwork throughout the county.
While performing those duties, he was notified of a traffic accident near the area of Rancho Tehama Road and Paskenta Road.
Ryan responded to the call and was the first emergency responder to arrive at the accident, said Kain.
“Deputy Ryan observed that it was a serious motorcycle versus car accident and the motorcyclist had been ejected into a field, behind a barbed-wire fence,” he added.
Ryan made his way through the barbed-wire fence to gain access to the injured, 18 year-old motorcyclist.
He quickly surmised the life-threatening injuries the motorcyclist was suffering, including an amputated right foot, a compound fracture of the right hand and other severe extremity wounds, Kain said.
“Deputy Ryan immediately began rendering first aid. After triaging the various wounds, he appropriately applied a tourniquet to the subject’s most compromised area, which was the right arm as it was bleeding more profusely than the amputated foot injury, which may have drawn more attention to the untrained eye,” the sheriff added. “Deputy Ryan kept the motorcyclist calm and reassured him until medical personnel arrived on scene.”
According to Kain, Ryan’s immediate response and aid to the injured motorcyclist likely helped save the teen’s life.
“His experience shined in this incident, as a well trained, proficient first responder. His actions are truly commendable,” he added.