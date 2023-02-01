“We believe in recognizing our staff for their outstanding service. Today we're putting Deputy (Robert) Epperson in the spotlight,” said Tehama County Sheriff Dave Kain.
Every January the Tehama County Sheriff's Office detectives award a "Case of the Year" award to a deputy sheriff who conducted a particularly outstanding investigation in the previous year.
This year's recipient was Deputy Robert Epperson, who was presented the award by Kain on Jan. 18.
Although the specific details of Epperson’s investigation were too sensitive to share publicly, Epperson responded to a complex patrol call in May 2022 and instead of forwarding the investigation to the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit, he took ownership of the case and conducted an extensive investigation, resulting in an arrest.
The investigation uncovered an elaborate theft from a recently deceased person. Epperson discovered multiple other felonies that the suspect also committed in order to continue stealing from the decedent. He discovered similar previous financial elder abuse allegations against the suspect, and that the suspect portrayed herself to medical personnel as a family member of the victim in order to further her crimes, both before and after the victim's death. The suspect was arrested and the case is currently being prosecuted.
Prior to his employment at the Sheriff's Office, Epperson served as a sergeant in the United States Marines.
Kain said Epperson has excelled in every opportunity he has been provided at the Sheriff's Office and is currently a field training officer, SWAT team member, boating enforcement deputy, chemical agent instructor, drone operator, police canine agitator, and range master.
“Epperson is an asset to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and the citizens of Tehama County,” he added.
If a person suspects elder or dependent adult abuse call Tehama County Adult Protective Services at 530-527-1911 or 1-800-323-7711, or the Sheriff's Office at 530-529-7900.
To learn more about how to recognize the signs of elder abuse visit https://www.tcdss.org/index.php/adult-services