An update on a Three-year Plan to Fiscal Stability was recently presented to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors by Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin as the county works to balance its deficit budget.
In August the Board approved the creation of three new ad hoc committees. These committees worked with department heads to develop areas of focus for the plan. That effort resulted in three groupings - department review, county organization, and workforce development.
Goodwin said property tax and other locally assessed taxes are the most significant General Fund revenue source, even though only approximately 18 cents of every dollar is allocated to the local General Fund.
“Tax revenues to the General Fund peaked in Tehama County in fiscal year 2006-07 at $18,306,028 before an extended downturn,” he added. “
Goodwin went on to explain since that time the county suffered a loss of approximately $10 million annually when the state terminated the allocation of Williamson Act property tax-relief funds to the county.
He said the annual budgeted expenses gap, exceeding budgeted revenues by $3 - $4 million, is partially filled with fund balance carry-over, with the remaining difference coming from adjustment to budgets and/or use of reserves.
“This gap will continue to grow as annual PERS contribution costs to the General Fund are projected to increase by over $1.5 million in the next four years,” Goodwin added.
The goal of the plan is to structurally reduce costs and increase revenues to decrease the fiscal gap by $4 million over the next three years.
“This will reduce the reliance on vacant positions and unanticipated revenues to approximately $2 million and provide ongoing funds for growth in employee compensation costs,” Goodwin said.
As part of the plan development, every county department has been tasked completing a review of services by Friday, Dec. 11, to determine what is mandatory and what is discretionary and ad-hoc committees formed will be establishing working subgroups and timelines for items identified as priorities.
A standard checklist for position vacancy consideration to determine position review and cost savings will be completed and presented to the board in January.
In addition, county personnel and payroll will meet to develop better coordination and explore expansion of software use to explore automated timecard submittals by April 2021.
The development of a Leadership Academy by March 2021 is being looked at, both for existing supervisors and those self-identified as potential supervisors.
The plan's Department Review Finance ad hoc committee is focusing on position review, revenue generation and streamlined purchasing and contracting processes.
Human Resources and Communication is part of the Workforce Development ad hoc committee, with a goal of employee morale, communication, employee benefits, and education incentives.
The County Organization ad hoc is looking at information technology and systemization, IT/systemization committee formation, automation of services - improved systems and optimize use of existing software - embrace technology.