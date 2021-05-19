Tehama County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), and Corning Police Department (CPF) logs highlights:
May 10
00:01 a.m. - reporting party states his vehicle was rammed by another vehicle at Rivers Lodge on Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos.
3:16 p.m. - reported overdose at residence on Dove Avenue in Gerber.
6:47 p.m. - reporting party states her 16-year-old foster child has been trying light his room on fire throughout the day. She has removed the lighter from him. He is currently in his room at residence on Roundup Avenue in Red Bluff.
May 11
8:22 a.m. - reported theft of a shop security system from Peacher Shop on Haille Road in Vina. Reporting party said subjects cut a hold in the wall.
9:47 a.m. - report of 5,000 gallon water tank stolen off ranch on Gyle Road at Paskenta Road.
12:26 p.m. - request for Corning Police extra patrol at former Corning Pet Store building on Highway 99W due to transients trespassing on property.
5:06 p.m. - report of non-injury vehicle accident on South Avenue at Highway 99W in Corning.
6:08 p.m. - CHP is en route to a domestic violence where female was struck and dropped out of the vehicle on Interstate 5 at Gyle Road.
8:31 p.m. - several reports of possible fire at address on Bosque Avenue in Corning.
11:31 p.m. - report of a male subject attacking other campers at Woodson Bridge on South Avenue.
May 12
2:36 a.m. - request for a deputy to assist other agency with a domestic violence call on Walnut Street in Red Bluff.
4:16 a.m. - sheriff’s office requested to assist other agency with a traffic collision on Highway 99E at Hogsback Road in Red Bluff.
6:43 a.m. - sheriff’s officer request to assist other agency with disturbance at Walmart on S. Main Street in Red Bluff. Three at gunpoint.
10:27 a.m. - reporting party states her husband made threats to harm her with a knife and then she left. Subject had a knife on him and is still at residence on Truckee Avenue in Gerber.
2:09 p.m. - report of male and female subjects unconscious in a tan Infinity SUV parked at Crosslands 6 on Highway 99E.
6:58 p.m. - report of a white female adult that stole mail from in front of residence on Flores Avenue and is headed towards Gerber driving a white Honda Accord.
11:46 p.m. - sheriff’s office requested to assist with vegetation fire under the bridge on Highway 99W at Loleta Avenue in Corning.
May 13
5:14 a.m. - sheriff’s office asked to assist Red Bluff Police Department with a vehicle pursuit on Kimball Road in Red Bluff.
6:01 a.m. - report of a female subject throwing items at customers in the parking lot at Shell Gas Station on Main Street in Red Bluff.
11:30 a.m. - sheriff’s office asked to assist other agency with an assault with a deadly weapon call at Rancho Tehama Association on Park Terrace Road in Rancho Tehama.
10:31 p.m. - sheriff’s office requested to assist Corning Police Department with vehicle theft on Toomes Avenue at Fig Lane in Corning.
May 14
5:55 p.m. - reporting party requesting deputy check on a small boy who is being drug through the gravel by his grandmother at Red Bluff RV Park on Chestnut Avenue.
8:13 p.m. - deputy attempting to stop a Dodge Ram black pickup on Adobe Road at Interstate 5 in Red Bluff, which was involved in a road rage incident, subject in vehicle possibly armed.
10:54 p.m. - report of a subject in the Kupers Automotive Repair yard on Antelope Boulevard attempting to break into the business.
11:31 p.m. - report of hispanic male with a backpack, red Adidas shirt, with a rock attempting to gain access into Early Head Start on Antelope Boulevard in Red Bluff.
May 15
1:19 a.m. - sheriff’s office requested to assist with residential structure fire, parties possibly still inside, at Piney Lane at Cessna Avenue in Paynes Creek.
4:24 a.m. - report of four subject in physical altercation in the middle of the roadway at Crystal Street in Red Bluff.
4:47 a.m. - report of two subjects arrives at hospital after an all terrain vehicle accident on Cow Creek Road in Red Bluff.
11:04 a.m. - caller requests to speak with a deputy regarding squatters who he is in the process of evicting, cutting down buses and damaging park property at Driftwood Resort on Tehama Vina Road in Los Molinos.
1:04 p.m. - Shasta County Sheriff’s Office requests a deputy check a residence on Stallion Drive in Red Bluff for a 2001 grey Toyota Tundra with lumber rack that was involved in a robbery.
2:05 p.m. - reporting party said her husband found her co-worker dead in a barn on Capay Road in Kirkwood.
4:44 p.m. - reporting party states two pit bulls on her property killing her livestock on Al Fresco Avenue in Red Bluff.
7:50 p.m. - report of unknown subjects taking wood pallets sometime between 12-7 p.m.,that were delivered to property on Hillcrest Drive in Rancho Tehama. Reporting party advised the thefts have been an ongoing issue.
11:27 p.m. - report that an unknown subject broke into residence on Farquhar Road in Cottonwood through the bathroom window and took approximately $1,000 in cash from a bedroom. Break-in may have been observed on a security camera within the residence.
May 16
8:20 a.m. - death investigation on Heitman Road in Cottonwood.
2:41 p.m. - reporting party said the window of his vehicle parked on Sherwood Boulevard in Los Molinos was broken out with what he believes was a rock.
6:16 p.m. - report of transients building a camp in the area of Hollow View Drive Court in Cottonwood.
7:28 p.m. - reported theft of a firearm from property on Papas Place in Cottonwood.
10:27 p.m. - complaint of loud music on Richfield Road in Richfield.