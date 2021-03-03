Feb. 22
8:09 a.m. - report of burglary from property on Christian Road in Orland. Broken windows with blood around it, missing is two televisions and other items.
10:17 a.m. - report by CHP of Chevy Silverado pickup failure to yield on Interstate 5 near Flores Avenue.
11:19 a.m. - report of vegetation fire on East Avenue in Corning.
11:58 a.m. - deputy westbound on Gerber Road attempting traffic stop on high speed vehicle.
5:11 p.m. - reporting party states the tires on her vehicle were slashed on Marin Street in Corning.
Feb. 23
1:29 p.m. - report of physical altercation on Oren Avenue in Corning between two men, one on the ground not moving. Medical responding. Arrest made.
4:57 p.m. - reported theft of black roadway giant defy bicycle from Hoag Street property.
6:02 p.m. - reporting party on Solano Street states employee brandished firearm at him. Arrested was Juan Cardenas Martinez.
Feb. 24
7:59 a.m. - report of theft of several kayaks, batteries, propane bottles and two trolling motors from property on Colyear Springs Road in Paskenta.
9:46 a.m. - report of stolen and cashed insurance payout check from residence on Luther Road in Red Bluff.
2:39 p.m. - two vehicle non-injury crash on Trinity Avenue in Red Bluff.
Feb. 25
Feb. 26
9:25 a.m. - report of wrong way driver in gray Nissan sedan in southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Rolling Hills Casino. Driver pulled off the roadway.
9:52 a.m. - report of stolen wallet and cell phone from shopping cart at Sav-Mor Food in Corning.
4:04 p.m. - report of a boating accident a mile north of Hamilton City bridge in Capay.
6:23 p.m. - report of broken window on vehicle at Rolling Hills Casino and items missing.
6:54 p.m. - two vehicle non-injury traffic collision, one vehicle into pole near Bartels Burgers on Corning Road.
10:30 p.m. - report of male subject shot in the arm at Petros on South Avenue in Corning.
Feb. 27
12:06 a.m. - Owner of Mike's Service on Corona Avenue reports stolen 1992 Chevy pickup from his business.
3:18 a.m. - reported vegetation fire near Critter Care on Highway 99W in Corning.
9:49 a.m. - report of stolen vehicle on Marguerite Avenue in Corning.
1:13 p.m. - reported purse stolen from grocery cart while reporting party was loading her groceries into vehicle on Highway 99E in Los Molinos.
1:35 p.m. - traffic collision on Interstate 5 near Liberal Avenue in Corning.
7:22 p.m. - report of social security check stolen from mailbox on Derby Road in Red Bluff.
Feb. 28
12:56 a.m. - Love's Truck Stop reports customer attempting to use counterfeit $100 bill.
1:07 a.m. - non-injury traffic accident at Rolling Hills Casino. A vehicle hit a pedestrian.
6:14 a.m. - medical response to Sierra Pacific Windows on Reading Road in Red Bluff for woman found in orchard who had been beaten up.
5:54 p.m. - coroner requested for reported death on Estel Lane in Red Bluff.