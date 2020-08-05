The final day for those filing candidacy papers with the Tehama County Elections Department for seats on the Nov. 3 general election ballot ends Friday, Aug. 7. That date is extended for seats left open without the required number of candidate filings.
In Corning, as of Tueday, filing for Mayor is Michael LePeilbet and Robert Snow, who currently sits on the City Council. Seeking the two seats open on the town’s City Council is Michele “Shelly” Hargens, Lisa “Chata” Lomeli, and incumbent Jose “Chuy” Valerio. Incumbent Lisa Linnet is going for another term as City Clerk and incumbent Laura Calkins filed for City Treasurer.
In another local race, Raymond Ramirez will be on the ballot going after one of two seats on the Corning Union Elementary School District Board. The two seats are currently held by Jesse Trotter and Marty Mathisen. There are two openings on the Corning Union High School Board, currently held by Ken Vaughn and Todd Henderson, but as of Tuesday no one had filed for those seats.
There are also three seats up for election on the Healthcare District Board, with members Ross Turner and Lilia Rodriguez seats up for grabs, and a third seat open due to the resignation of board member Charles Rouse.
Candidates filing for an elected city positions need to contact the City Clerk of the specific city, Vise said. In Corning, Lisa Linnet is the city clerk and can be contacted by calling 824-7033 or go to City Hall, 794, Third St, Corning..
Vise said all in-person contact at the county office will be done by appointment only, and those interested in filing a candidate form can contact the Tehama County Elections Office, 633 Washington St., Room 17, Red Bluff, at 530-527-8190 or by email at elections@co.tehama.ca.us.
Local positions outside of Corning that will be on the ballot include Red Bluff City Council, City Clerk and Treasurer, Tehama City Council and City Clerk, El Camino Irrigation District, Gerber/Las Flores Community Services District, Los Molinos Community Services District, Rio Alto Water District and Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District, Sky View County Water District.
School district board seats up for election, along with Corning, include Antelope School, Capay, Evergreen, Flournoy, Gerber, Kirkwood, Lassen View, Los Molinos, Orland, Red Bluff elementary and high school, Reeds Creek and Richfield.
Also on the ballot for a run-off is Jerry Crow and John Leach, both seeking to be District 5 Tehama County Supervisor. In March’s primary election, Leach earned 1,321 votes to Crow’s 952. A third candidate, Malinda Shotwell took home 664 votes in the preliminary race.