In an effort to encourage registered voters to vote in the current California Gubernatorial Recall Election, Tehama County Registrar of Voters/County Clerk Jennifer Vise announced the county's Elections Department will be open Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Recall election date is Sept. 14. At the department, 633 Washington St., room 17, voters can turn in their vote-by-mail ballot or obtain a second ballot.
For more information, contact the Tehama County Elections Department at (530)527-8190 or toll free at (886)289- 5307, or go online at elections@co.tehama.ca.us.