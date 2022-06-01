The Tehama County Elections Office will be open for early voting from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, June 4, said county Clerk/Recorder Jennifer Vise.
“This will allow voters the chance to vote early and provide voters who wish to turn in their vote-by-mail ballots or obtain a second ballot,” she added. “Our goal is to encourage Tehama County residents to participate in the upcoming Primary Election.”
The Tehama County Elections Department is located at 633 Washington St., Room 17, Red Bluff
For more information, contact the Tehama County Elections Department at (530) 527-8190 or toll free at (886) 289-5307, or email us at: elections@co.tehama.ca.us