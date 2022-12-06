Tehama County is in the works of producing a Safety Secondary Access Community Planning and Evacuation Routing Study project which will create a comprehensive approach to emergency evacuation preparedness and procedures, along with preparing a comprehensive plan for improving ingress/egress.
The project was presented to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 29 by county Public Works Jessica Riske-Gomez, Green DOT Transportation Solutions and deputy director.
She said the project will provide Tehama County with a response and evacuation plan during natural hazards such as flooding, landslides, dam failure, avalanche, extreme weather, geologic hazards, fire, and drought.
In addition, the study will identify existing issues within the county’s transportation network, such as ingress/egress of communities, subdivisions and communities in the event of an emergency, analyzing intersections and roadways that could become evacuation bottlenecks.
“Ultimately, the project will provide a comprehensive list of projects to improve safety and accessibility throughout Tehama County communities,” Riske-Gomez added.
The project includes a web-based mapping tool and a hazard resource center.
“This will include extensive coordination with local, regional and state stakeholders to ensure existing plans and procedures are discovered and utilized during the development of the plan,” she said.
The project is currently in the first phase of preparing an existing conditions report and a community outreach strategy.
Project timeline starts currently with kick-off and existing conditions report, development of project outreach strategy and site visit. This will be followed up during the 2022-23 winter with area and hazard map development and draft plan development.
During the spring of 2023 the project will develop community and stakeholder engagement opportunities, public survey, integrate feedback into draft plan and another site visit. Once these steps have been accomplished, the study will create mapping and model route development, public outreach and education efforts, and draft plan revisions.
Upcoming public meetings for the study will be in February and March, specific dates and times to be announced.
The plan draft will eventually come before the Tehama County Board of Supervisors for final report and adoption.
For more information contact Riske Gomez at jriskegomez@tehamartpa.org or 530-602-8282; or Project Manager Jeff Schwein at jeff@greendottranportation.com or 530-895-1109.