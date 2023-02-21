The Tehama County Public Works Department reports the following road closures as of Feb. 21:
Railroad Avenue in Vina between Fifth Street and Sixth Street has been closed due to a downed tree blocking the road.
Rawson Road is temporarily closed from Viola Avenue to South Avenue due to a downed power line.
Rawson Road at Corona Avenue has been closed indefinitely due to structural damage of the road.
Hall Road is closed 1.9 miles south of Gyle Road due to flooding.
Flournoy Avenue is closed between Kirkwood Road and Marguerite Avenue due to bridge collapse.