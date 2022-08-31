During a Total Compensation Study Final Report presented during the Aug. 30 Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting, the public, county employees and the board learned the county’s base salaries, overall, in comparison to the market median are 13 percent below the market, according to Katie Kaneko, of Koff and Associates, which conducted the study.
During the months of January through July 2022, Koff & Associates conducted the comprehensive Total Compensation Study for Tehama County.
According to the report, the study was conducted, in-part, due to the concern of the Board of Supervisors and county management that employees “should be recognized for the level and scope of work performed and that they are paid on a fair and competitive basis that allows the County to recruit and retain a high-quality staff.”
The report states – in addition to the 13 percent gap, the County’s total compensation, overall, in comparison to the market median is 12.4 percent below the market.
In addition, the County’s benefits package puts it in a less competitive position compared to the market, according to the report.
Kaneko said Koss and Associates considers a classification falling within 5 percent of median to be competitive – which Tehama County falls well below.
The goals of the compensation study were to assist the County in developing a competitive pay and benefit plan, which is based upon market data, and to ensure that the plan is fiscally responsible and meets the needs of the County with regards to recruitment and retention of qualified staff.
Counties used in the study for comparison of employee compensation included Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Humboldt, Shasta and Yuba.
According to Tehama County sheriff-elect Cap. Dave Kain, the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office has lost valuable personnel to several of the counties used in the study due to higher wages.
The sheriff’s office has been very vocal over the past two years about its inability to hire and retain quality staff, citing it is due to unequal pay compared to other law enforcement agencies in the Northstate.
Over the past two years, the sheriff’s office has had to temporarily reduce its office hours, outsource dispatch services, close jail housing units and reduce its patrol response due to staff shortages – in the jail, office and patrol.
The same problem is reported to have occurred in Tehama County Social Services, which has had to respond to staff shortages by reducing office hours and temporarily closing the social services office in Corning.
According to the study, a Tehama County deputy sheriff makes between 18-22 percent in total compensation below the comparable market.
The greatest gap for below the market in total compensation was for the county’s personnel director position at 50.4 percent.
Supervisor Candy Carlson said she wants to address the county employee salary gap as soon as possible.
“This is a starting point and I am hoping we will be able to work together to find solutions with regard to this (the study) and hoping this doesn’t become an us against them fight,” she added.
Out-going Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt said he believes one of the solutions to bridge the compensation gap is to restructure the county.
“There has been a lot of discussion on how to implement this and move forward,” he added. “My suggestion is to restructure and reorganize the county, position by position. It’s painful but it needs to be done. We did it in my department, it took about a year, but we did it.”
Zach Backus, president of the Tehama County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, said the study reflects “the dismal state of the sheriff’s office as it relates to our salaries compared to many of our surrounding counties.”
The Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to accept the study as presented.