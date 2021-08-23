Evacuation orders have been reduced to warnings in Tehama County areas of zones B16, C16 (including sub zones 221, 222, 225 and 226) and D16. These areas are described as the community of Mineral, north of Highway 36 to the Shasta County line and south to the area of Yellowjack.
The area of Mill Creek, Childs Meadows and Fire Mountain Lodge remain in an evacuation order due to active firefighting efforts in the area.
Evacuation warnings have been lifted in zones B15, C15 and D15.
These zones are the areas west of Mineral, north of Highway 36 to the Shasta County line and south of Highwa 36 to Yellowjacket and east to the area just west of Skyranch.
NOTE: Power is off due to fire activity in areas of Mineral and east. Residents returning to the area need to be aware and monitor the fire activity still in the area.
TRAVEL: Highway 36 is closed due to fire activity from just east of Mineral (Aspin Lane) to the intersection of Highway 32 and 36. Highway 172 is closed on both ends of Highway 36.
SAFETY MESSAGE: The public is reminded to stay vigilant on current fire conditions. Please continue to adhere to road closures and any evacuation warnings. A reminder to drive slowly and yield to emergency personnel in the area.
There will be smoke in the respective areas as firefighters continue firefighting operations.
If anyone feels unsafe in the areas of the fire, or evacuation order or warning areas, please call 911.