The Tehama County Farm Bureau will be awarding up to $4,000 in scholarships for 2022, including the Harry and Jackie Baker Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $500.
All recipients must be a student who graduated from a Tehama County High School who will be or is currently enrolled in an agriculturally related major at a trade school, community college, or university in the fall of 2022.
Requirements are to complete the required application, must submit a current college transcript and final high school transcript, must have maintained a GPA of 2.5 throughout high school and college, and must complete 12 units per semester for undergraduate students and must be enrolled full-time as a graduate or doctorate student.
Applicants must have graduated from a Tehama County high school and may only receive five scholarships within seven years. They must also provide two letters of recommendation and a high-resolution photo.
Applications are available at all local high schools, FFA advisors, 4-H office and at the Farm Bureau. The deadline to apply is April 1.