A Corning native was honored during the Tehama County Farm Bureau's 104th Annual Dinner for her years of service as a successful insurance agent.
Paulyne White of Robert Jones Insurance was presented the Farm Bureau's Insurance Agent of the Year award on Jan. 13 by Bureau President Martin Spannaus.
White has worked in the insurance office since 1965, serving as an agent for 46 years.
“We can't express our appreciation Paulyne (White) has shown to the agriculture community over all those years,” Spannaus said. “She has always been a great asset to the Corning community for many years, serving in numerous capacities of service and volunteering.”
White said the award was a “wonderful surprise.”
Also recognized was Tehama County Superintendent of Education Rich Duvarney who was presented the Friends of the Farm Bureau award, Farm Bureau member Shanna Long who received the Media Person of the Year award and Robert Carrol as Member of the Year.
Farm Bureau out-going President Shelley Macdonald welcomed guests, reviewed the numerous events the bureau has been involved in during 2021 and expressed her appreciation of being able to serve as president for the year.
Tyler Christensen shared information about the bureau's AgVenture project, in which quality videos highlighting the agriculture industry in Tehama County are being produced to share in classrooms and other venues as COVID-19 has shut down several of the bureau's in-person agriculture-educational events.
Christensen shared montage of several of the videos created under the direction of Mandi Selvester Owens.
The evening included door prizes and a raffle for a generator, Yeti cooler and Husqvarna chainsaw.