Tehama County Farm Bureau’s Barn Dance and Dinner was a well attended affair at The Red Barn on Highway 99E near Los Molinos the evening of Aug. 12.
I, along with Mike, Kendra and Jenny McCluskey were fortunate to be the guest of Lucky Dog Farms, owned by Martin Spannaus, Tehama County Farm Bureau president. Also at our table were JoAnn Mellon, Jinnelle Kvalik and Linda Martin.
It was the first annual Dinner and Barn Dance Fundraiser for the Farm Bureau. We were greeted by Stephanie Mills, Kari Dodd, Martin Spannaus, Lisa and Shane Humphreys, with Patty Daly and Debbie Camacho selling drink tickets.
The committee of Bailey Randel, Janet Rabo and Dana Baker, with help of Farm Bureau Manager Kari Dodd, organized the evening and their goal was to “just have fun.” There were no introductions, no keynote speakers, no awards, and I believe they reached their goal because Mistress of Ceremonies Shanna Long with a microphone had trouble speaking over the 150 happy voices.
O’Dell Craft Barbecue served beef brisket, smoked chicken, greens, broccoli and potato salad, with honey butter rolls. Nearby were large containers for us to enjoy ice tea, lemonade or glasses of ice water.
The dessert auction had many interesting items, and Tehama County has many good cooks. Auctioneer Drew McElfresh alternated selling the desserts with firearms.
An apple pie from Betty Resch to an anonymous buyer was sold, along with an elderberry Pie (then 5 more pies, 1 for each succeeding month) from JoAnn Mellon to Mike McCluskey; a cookie assortment from Milkhouse Cookies to Tim Renstrom; caramel apple cake from Patty Daly to Brian Hamre; chocolate cake from Little Things Bakery to Michael Willey; snickerdoodles from Debbie Camacho to Brian Hamre; flan from Sofia Perez to Greg Long; brownies from Linda Pitter to Casey Miller; peach cobbler from Shelley Macdonald to Steve Gruenwald; lemon meringue pie from Linda Borror to Heritage Insurance and Steve Mora; carrot cake from Kendra McCluskey to Martin Spannaus; a pumpkin cake from Joann Mellon to Kerry Crain.
Carrie Pray won the dinner ticket drawing for a firearm.
There was dancing to the Buck Ford Band following the fundraiser auction.
I was like many people I spoke to that evening. We have driven past The Red Barn for years and never stopped to investigate. It is a nice wedding and events location in Tehama County.