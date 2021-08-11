The Tehama County Farm Bureau announced the selection of 10 individuals to receive scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year. Students selected will be attending college in the fall in an agriculturally related field. Criteria for selection included academic merit, leadership and community involvement.
Audra Brown is the daughter of Todd and Sandra Brown of Cottonwood. She is a Red Bluff High School graduate and is currently attending Colorado State University, majoring in Equine Science. After graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree, she would like to work in the equine nutrition field.
Stephanie Mills is the daughter of Robert and Karen Mills of Corning. She is a 2019 Red Bluff High School graduate, currently attending California State University, Chico. She is majoring in Agriculture Education, with the goal of teaching agriculture education at the high school level. She has been the Tehama County Farm Bureau intern for two semesters.
Timothy (TC) Drury is the son of Tim and Wendy Drury of Los Molinos. He is a 2020 graduate of Red Bluff High School and is currently attending Oregon State University where he is currently double majoring in Sustainability and Mechanical Engineering. Drury's educational goals to earn his Ph.D. with the plans on becoming an Agricultural Engineer.
Kari Dodd resides on her families ranch in Paynes Creek with her husband and two children. Dodd is a 2003 graduate of Red Bluff High School and a 2007 graduate of California State University, Chico with a Bachelors Degree in Agriculture Sciences, with an emphasis in Animal Science. She is continuing her education at California State University, Chico and plans to obtain her Masters Degree in Agriculture Education in the spring of 2022. Dodd is also a recipient of the Harry and Jackie Baker memorial scholarship.
Kyle Raglin is the son of Jamie and Lori Raglin of Red Bluff. He is a recent graduate of Red Bluff High School and will be attending Shasta College in the fall to earn his degree in welding. He would like to become a welder and one day own a welding business.
Hannah Endres is the daughter of Jack and Kathleen Endres of Corning. She is a recent graduate of Corning High School with plans to attend California State University, Chico in the fall to begin her education in Agriculture Education. She plans to obtain a Masters Degree and become a high school agriculture teacher. Endres is also a recipient of the Harry and Jackie Baker memorial scholarship.
Hank Christensen is the son of Tyler and Mary Christensen of Red Bluff. He is a 2021 graduate of Red Bluff High School and will be attending California State University, Chico in the fall. He plans to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Business and has a desire to become a farmer/orchard manager.
Daniela Garcia Ortega is the daughter of Rodrigo and Martha Garcia of Los Molinos. She is a recent graduate of Los Molinos High School and will be attending UC, Davis in the fall. She plans to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural and Environmental Education with the career aspiration of becoming a plant geneticist.
Yaneli Aide Castellon De La O is the daughter of Maquey Navarro and Erika De La O of Los Molinos. She is a recent graduate of Los Molinos High School and plans to attend UC, Davis in the fall to major in Horticulture. She plans to become a floral designer and own her own nursery and floral shop.
Rylee McGiffin is the daughter of Brett and Molly McGiffin of Red Bluff. She is a recent graduate of Red Bluff High School and plans to attend Shasta College in the fall. McGriffin is planning on earning a degree in plant science and has a desire to become a plant grower/supplier and entrepreneur.