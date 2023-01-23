It was a packed crowd for the Tehama County Farm Bureau’s 105th Annual Meeting at the Los Molinos Veterans Memorial Hall where the bureau’s 2023 board of directors was introduced and awards presented.
Bureau President Martin Spannaus welcomed guests and introduced dignitaries, including Congressman Doug LaMalfa and county officials.
The evening’s keynote speaker was Shannon Douglass, California Farm Bureau first vice president, who resides in Glenn County.
She spoke about the role of the California Farm Bureau at the Capitol in Sacramento and how each farm bureau’s yearly dues benefit those endeavors.
“The farm bureau organization is a grassroots organization that is working hard on your behalf,” Douglass said. “To get things happening to benefit agriculture under the current legislative climate is very challenging and we can do just so much as the political minority.”
She also talked about the importance of the “Ag in the Classroom” program and its benefits to building a closer relationship between growers and young consumers.
During the presentation of awards, Spannaus announced the Media Person of the Year goes to Christine Souza, assistant editor for Ag Alert, a publication of the California Farm Bureau. Souza was unable to attend the event.
Spannaus then presented the Insurance Agency of the Year which went to Cody Marshall Insurance of Red Bluff.
Shelley Macdonald who chairs the Tehama County Ag in the Classroom program, presented the Friends of the Farm Bureau award to all of the presenters who take part in the that program, Tehama County CattleWomen’s Association, Sierra Pacific, Julie Kelley, NorCal Antique Tractors/Steve Zane, Mike Brewer, Lee Petty, Tyler Christianson, Arrowsmith and Sons Apiaries and more.
The final highlight of the evening was the presentation of Tehama County Farm Bureau’s Member of the Year which was presented by Spannaus to Kendra McCluskey for her years of dedication and service.
The dinner was catered by Marie and John Rohr with the Los Molinos FFA and Tehama County Young Farms and Ranchers serving and selling raffle tickets. Macdonald provided the invocation.