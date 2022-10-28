Tehama County Farm Bureau is hosting its 55th annual Farm-City Night on Nov.7 at the Red Bluff Community Center,
The event features the presentation of community awards with social hour starting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner by O’Dell Craft BBQ at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance, and $35 at the door.
The program will be from Five Marys Farms of Fort Jones. Brian and Mary Heffernan, owners/operators of Five Marys, with their four daughters, have a farm where they raise Black Angus cattle, Navajo-Churro sheep and Berkshire hogs for Five Mary’s Meats.com. They have Five Marys Burgerhouse, plus a guest house and more.
The Hefferman’s daughter, Francie, competes in District 1 CHSRA rodeo’s at the Tehama District Fairgrounds, and daughters, JJ and Maisie, in the Junio High division.
Awards presentation are for Farmer of the Year, Business Person of Year, Volunteer of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Young Farmer of the Year, Outstanding Public Service and Teacher of the Year.
Tehama County CattleWomen will honor its CowBell of the Year at the Farm-City Dinner.