The ongoing drought conditions are causing difficulties on several levels in Tehama County, especially for domestic wells that are going dry. Some blame the problem on the rise in agriculture wells being drilled in the area. However, data gathered by the Tehama County Ground Water Sustainability Committee hasn't proven that to be the case.
“This past year has been a challenge for our local farmers and ranchers as the pandemic created a more difficult trading relationship resulting in lower prices for commodities,” TCFB President Shelley Macdonald said. “Add the drought and the export of surface water and it’s been a tough year for them.”
The Tehama County Farm Bureau (TCFB) said it is going on record to acknowledge the hard work of its membership and their ability to feed the world during these difficult times of drought and reduced ground water use.
During Tuesday's Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting, the county's Environmental Health Agency in partnership with the county Office of Emergency Services and the Ground Water Sustainability Committee, shared information on the number of domestic wells reported to have run dry this summer.
“Yesterday we have a total of 64 reported dry domestic wells to the Environmental Health office,” said Tia Branton, Environmental Health specialist. “Eleven of those wells were drilled less than 100 feet.”
Tehama County has two sites available for residents whose wells have run dry to access water for domestic use – Mill Creek Park and Bridgeway Park. Residents with dry wells need to register with the county previous to accessing that water. In addition, the City of Corning is providing water for residents within its community and the close surrounding area.
TCFB said that even though local farm families are busy preparing for, or in harvest, they are sensitive to the needs of their rural neighbors in parts of Tehama County where groundwater supply is a concern.
In addition, TCFB says it strongly supports the efforts of the Tehama County Groundwater Commission to develop a Groundwater Sustainability Plan, noting the 11-member commission is busy working on a data-driven plan involving a common-sense solution for future agriculture and domestic well permits countywide.
Eddy Teasdale, of Luhdorff and Scalmanini Consulting engineer, said a five-member ad hoc committee is studying current well drilling requirements in the county and plans to propose a sustainable well drilling permit standards for future wells.
“We have found that countywide there are certain area where water issues are occurring and other areas that aren't suffering those same problems,” he added. “We have to determine a map constructed in a way to protect domestic wells from crossover with agriculture wells.”
The TCFB states the goal for future drilling standards has two main areas of focus:
- The first area is for all new agriculture wells to be constructed to minimize extraction of water from aquifer zones in competition with domestic wells. This focus will take place in areas of the county where water supply is challenged and will reduce the competition between agriculture and residential water needs.
Tehama County Farm Bureau Board of Directors say they recognize the importance of this standard, especially in drought years when water supply is limited due to lack of aquifer recharge from winter rain.
- The second goal is to establish minimum drilling depth standards in the county for new domestic wells to ensure those wells are sustainable during drought years.
TCFB feels this common-sense approach will pave the way for protection of residential and municipal water using friends and neighbors while protecting the future of the critical agricultural economy in Tehama County.
In the meantime, TCFB members utilize modern water conservation techniques in conjunction with University of California, Davis.
Local almond growers are following the Almond Board of California’s 2025 goal roadmap, which includes reduction of water use for each pound of almonds by 20 percent; dust reduction during harvest by 50 percent; an increase in environmentally friendly pest management by 25 percent; and zero waste in almond orchards by utilizing everything grown.
“Tehama County Farm Bureau is proud of its multi-generational farms and those who have moved to Tehama County to grow food and fiber,” Macdonald said. “We want to work together to compile data that drives us all to reach common sense answers for the future of Tehama County’s water supply and our shared rural way of life.”
Tehama County agriculture leads the local economy by contributing $300,826,400 in total crop value in 2019. Walnuts lead the way with $88 million in value, followed by almonds with $41 million. Livestock, including cattle, dairy cattle, and meat goats contribute $30 million.