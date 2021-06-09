Tehama County Fire and CalFire report the following incidents for June 5 and 6:
Saturday, June 5 – Vegetation fire with residential structure involved on Plumas Place at Big Bend Drive in Lake California. The incident was dispatched at 6:03 p.m. and contained at 7:26 p.m. Nearly an acre of vegetation burned and a structure was destroyed. Red Cross was called to assist two adults, four children and two cats. The cause has not been released.
Sunday, June 6 – Vegetation fire on Viola Avenue at Rawson Road near Corning. Fire was dispatched at 8:53 a.m. and contained at 9:14 a.m., burning .01 acres. Cause not listed.
Sunday, June 6 – Vegetation fire on Vine Road at Walnut Road in Richfield. Dispatched at 10:23 p.m. and contained at 10:58 p.m., burning 0.2 acres. CalFire reports the fire was extinguished previous to firefighters arrival. Cause not released.