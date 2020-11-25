The Tehama County Fire Department has purchased new emergency response equipment thanks to a $30,000 grant awarded from the California Office of Traffic Safety.
Emergency equipment purchased was a “jaws of life,” a specialized tool which first responders use to reach crash victims trapped inside a vehicle.
So far this year, Tehama County Fire Department has responded to 445 crashes in which 13 required extrication of victims.
“The faster we are able to reach someone who is injured, the faster we can get them the help they need,” said Battalion Chief Monty Smith. “The new extrication equipment allows us to do just that because they are lighter and easier to operate. The difference between life and death can be a matter of minutes, which is why it is critical to be able to reach victims and provide treatment as quickly as possible.”
Delays in extrication can negatively impact the patient’s critical “golden hour” of survival, stated fire officials, explaining the golden hour for emergency medical services is the core principle of helping individuals with critical injuries with a goal of getting to the patient quickly, treating what can be treated on scene, and transferring the patient to a hospital.
“Emergency response is a critical ally for traffic safety,” Office of Traffic Safety Director Barbara Rooney said. “This much-needed funding provides first responders with the necessary tools to assist crash victims.”
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.