Tehama County Elections Department issued its first unofficial general election results at 9:40 p.m., Nov. 3, reporting 43.71 percent of the county's 37,034 registered voters. The tallied votes consist of vote-by-mail ballots and a percentage of polling precincts. The results represent 16,186 votes cast of 37,034 registered voters in the county. Updates will be posted as they come available.

Tehama County Supervisor 5th District 

John Leach – 1,530

Jerry Crow – 816

City of Corning Mayor

Michael LePeilbet – 372

John Harrison – 286

Robert Snow – 552

Corning City Council (2 seats)

Lisa Lomeli – 453

Michele “Shelly” Hargens – 771

Jose “Chuy” Valerio – 660

Corning Union Elementary School District Board (2 seats)

Jani Greer-Franer – 1,351

Ted Shoemaker – 905

Raymond Rodriguez – 1,369

Corning City Treasurer

Laura Calkins – 1,150

Corning City Clerk

Lisa Linnet – 1,171

Red Bluff City Council (2 seats)

J. R. Gonzales – 1,641

Clay Parker – 1,678

Cody Strock – 1,094

Red Bluff City Council short term

Johnna Ray Jones – 2,393

Red Bluff City Clerk

Cassidy Derego – 2,595

Red Bluff City Treasurer

Donna J. “DJ” Gordy – 2,560

Orland Unified School District Board (3 seats)

Becky Brummet – 8

Jeff Aguiar – 10

Joe Schykerynec – 4

Jake Reimers – 4

Los Molinos Unified School District Board (1 seat)

Kevin Benson, Sr. - 111

Jennifer Gruber – 184

Chuck Crossland – 368

Trysha Kehoe – 136

State Assembly 3rd District (1 seat)

James Henson/Dem. - 5,058

James Gallagher/Rep. - 10,335

U.S. Representative 1st District (1 seat)

Doug LaMalfa/Rep. – 9,611

Audrey Denney/Dem. - 6,367

U.S. President/Vice President

Joe Biden/Kamala Harris – 6,098

Donald Trump/Michael Pence – 9,539

Gloria La Riva/Sunil Freeman – 38

Roque De La Fuente Guerra/Kanye Omari West – 55

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker – 48

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen - 191

Measure 14-stem cell research bond

Yes - 5,197

No - 10,454

Measure 15-increase in school funding/tax assessment

Yes - 4,264

No - 11,599

Measure 16-diversity as a factor/legislative amendment

Yes - 2,976

No - 12,691

Measure 17-right to vote after prison term

Yes - 5,659

No - 10,166

Measure 18-permit 17-year-olds to vote in primaries

Yes - 3,474

No - 12,372

Measure 19-changes property tax rules

Yes - 5,877

No - 9,668

Measure 20-restricts parole, changes some felony charges

Yes - 7,473

No - 8,040

Measure 21-rent control

Yes - 3,121

No - 12,533

Measure 22-exempts app-based transportation

Yes - 10,558

No - 5,144

Measure 23-kidney dialysis clinics

Yes - 3,486

No - 12,271

Measure 24-consumer privacy laws

Yes - 6,936

No - 8,645

Measure 25-money bail system

Yes - 4,102

No - 11,458

