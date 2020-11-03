Tehama County Elections Department issued its first unofficial general election results at 9:40 p.m., Nov. 3, reporting 43.71 percent of the county's 37,034 registered voters. The tallied votes consist of vote-by-mail ballots and a percentage of polling precincts. The results represent 16,186 votes cast of 37,034 registered voters in the county. Updates will be posted as they come available.
Tehama County Supervisor 5th District
John Leach – 1,530
Jerry Crow – 816
City of Corning Mayor
Michael LePeilbet – 372
John Harrison – 286
Robert Snow – 552
Corning City Council (2 seats)
Lisa Lomeli – 453
Michele “Shelly” Hargens – 771
Jose “Chuy” Valerio – 660
Corning Union Elementary School District Board (2 seats)
Jani Greer-Franer – 1,351
Ted Shoemaker – 905
Raymond Rodriguez – 1,369
Corning City Treasurer
Laura Calkins – 1,150
Corning City Clerk
Lisa Linnet – 1,171
Red Bluff City Council (2 seats)
J. R. Gonzales – 1,641
Clay Parker – 1,678
Cody Strock – 1,094
Red Bluff City Council short term
Johnna Ray Jones – 2,393
Red Bluff City Clerk
Cassidy Derego – 2,595
Red Bluff City Treasurer
Donna J. “DJ” Gordy – 2,560
Orland Unified School District Board (3 seats)
Becky Brummet – 8
Jeff Aguiar – 10
Joe Schykerynec – 4
Jake Reimers – 4
Los Molinos Unified School District Board (1 seat)
Kevin Benson, Sr. - 111
Jennifer Gruber – 184
Chuck Crossland – 368
Trysha Kehoe – 136
State Assembly 3rd District (1 seat)
James Henson/Dem. - 5,058
James Gallagher/Rep. - 10,335
U.S. Representative 1st District (1 seat)
Doug LaMalfa/Rep. – 9,611
Audrey Denney/Dem. - 6,367
U.S. President/Vice President
Joe Biden/Kamala Harris – 6,098
Donald Trump/Michael Pence – 9,539
Gloria La Riva/Sunil Freeman – 38
Roque De La Fuente Guerra/Kanye Omari West – 55
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker – 48
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Cohen - 191
Measure 14-stem cell research bond
Yes - 5,197
No - 10,454
Measure 15-increase in school funding/tax assessment
Yes - 4,264
No - 11,599
Measure 16-diversity as a factor/legislative amendment
Yes - 2,976
No - 12,691
Measure 17-right to vote after prison term
Yes - 5,659
No - 10,166
Measure 18-permit 17-year-olds to vote in primaries
Yes - 3,474
No - 12,372
Measure 19-changes property tax rules
Yes - 5,877
No - 9,668
Measure 20-restricts parole, changes some felony charges
Yes - 7,473
No - 8,040
Measure 21-rent control
Yes - 3,121
No - 12,533
Measure 22-exempts app-based transportation
Yes - 10,558
No - 5,144
Measure 23-kidney dialysis clinics
Yes - 3,486
No - 12,271
Measure 24-consumer privacy laws
Yes - 6,936
No - 8,645
Measure 25-money bail system
Yes - 4,102
No - 11,458