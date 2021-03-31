The Tehama County Solid Waste Management Agency is holding a free passenger tire collection event, Saturday, April 10, from 8 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Corning Park & Ride at the corner of Solano and Third streets in Corning.
Other sites for the event, held at the same time and date, is Evergreen Middle School, 19500 Learning Way, Cottonwood, and Rancho Tehama and Manton transfer stations.
The agency encourages Tehama County residents to dispose of old tires during this event.
Tires collected will be recycled into waste tire derived products.
The event will accept passenger tires from Tehama County residents only.
There are restrictions to the event:
Up to nine tires without exemption, 20 tires with exemption
Multiple trips for a maximum of 40 tires will be accepted
No large truck tires, equipment tires, off-road tires
No tires larger than 17 inches
No oil, paint, batteries, appliances, or other items
Tires must be off-the-rim to be accepted
No tires from waste tire generating businesses
If tires were illegally dumped, call 528-1103 for additional information
Electronic waste will not be accepted during the tire event. Residents can bring all e-waste to the Tehama County/Red Bluff Landfill at no charge.
For details about exemptions, or the acceptance of passenger tires please call 528-1103 or visit the Agency’s website at www.tehamacountylandfill.com. For information regarding disposal of tires not accepted during this event contact Waste Tire Products at 865-4588.
The event is paid for by a grant from the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle).