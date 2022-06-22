The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) is encouraging all farmers, ranchers, and Farm Service Agency program participants to take part in the current Tehama County Committee election nomination process.
Local Administrative Area #3, meaning producers who reside in the Southwest area of Tehama County; land west of the Sacramento River from the Trinity County line, and south of Gyle Road to the Glenn County line, may be eligible to run and serve on the Tehama County Committee. To request a nomination form, visit fsa.usda.gov/elections, or call the office at 530-527-2667 extension 2.
FSA’s county committees are a critical component of the day-to-day operations of FSA and allow grassroots input and local administration of federal farm programs.
Committees are comprised of locally elected agricultural producers responsible for the fair and equitable administration of FSA farm programs in their counties. Committee members are accountable to the Secretary of Agriculture.
If elected, members become part of a local decision making and farm program delivery process.
Tehama County FSA Office will be offering a short webinar about County Committee Elections at 1 p.m. July 25.
To learn more please join our upcoming webinar. To register please contact Ruth Ford, Tehama County executive director at ruth.ford@usda.gov, phone (530) 691-5841.