The Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber of Commerce is $375,000 richer with the Aug. 1 approval by the county Board of Supervisors to provide the nonprofit organization with those funds in the name of economic development.
The county’s American Rescue Plan Act Ad Hoc Committee recommended the board award the grant funds for the Chamber to create and run a countywide economic development program.
Chamber Chief Executive Officer Dave Gowan said the Red Bluff-Tehama County Chamber is well positioned to partner with the county to implement a more strategic and comprehensive economic development program.
He said the program will include several components, such as a connection point and resource center at the chamber office, provide information regarding the county in the areas of transportation, property, utilities, government agencies, media resources and quality of life, and engage with local and regional economic development organizations and providers to assist potential industry and business, and develop services to attract new business activity and retain what’s already here.
Members of the board requested program accountability of actual outcomes and projects, and having measurable results. Gowan said that would be possible and agreed with the need for measurable goals and reporting those goals and outcomes to the board.
One way that measurement can be recorded, he added, is through the chamber-provided website and videos that will provide a nearly all-in-one source for potential businesses.
“People can click on the website, and they will be able to get whatever links to the questions of the paperwork that they need or departments that they need to contact,” Gowan said. “If they come into the chamber office or email us, we will have printed packets for everybody to go through.”