There has been a lot of talk around Tehama County concerning domestic wells going dry and whether or not it is the result of the fast increase of agriculture wells being drilled throughout the county.
The talk has led to many domestic well-users expressing a need for a county-wide moratorium on ag wells until the county's Groundwater Sustainability Plan has been completed and issued.
Clay Parker, chairman of the Tehama County Groundwater Commission, addressed that concern and several others during a presentation given to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The 11 member commission was formed in 2014 just before state legislature passed the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act.
According to Parker, the commission's five-member ad hoc committee, formed to look at the county's well permitting process and development of recommendations, is working with Tehama County Environmental Health and Tehama County Counsel's Office to develop a proposed ordinance that will provide guidance for both domestic and agricultural well drilling.
The commission is working with Eddy Teasdale, a senior hydrogeologist with Luhdorff and Scalmanin, in creating the plan and ordinance.
“Everyone knows we are having issues with domestic wells running dry,” Parker said. “But, a lot of it has to do with drought, dry years and a lack of surface water for recharging. We have domestic wells that are drilled to only 80 feet. Those wells are going to go dry, we all know that.”
Most of those wells are older wells, and the more current domestic wells are drilled 125 feet down or more.
The commission broke the county's five groundwater sub-basins into the upper aquifer and lower aquifer.
“The upper aquifer goes down to 450 feet,” Parker said. “Anything below that is the lower aquifer.”
He explained all domestic wells are drilled down into the upper aquifer and the majority of ag wells in the county are drilled into the lower aquifer.
Parker said he took a tour of the Flournoy area and the orchards planted there.
“While looking at this I kept thinking to myself, 'land-use',” he added. “That is something we are looking at in the plan, coming up with projects and management actions to make sure was have sustainable groundwater in the future. We are looking at limiting what type of crop can be grown, looking at special depths in the upper and lower groundwater aquifers.”
Parker went on to say, the commission was to make sure people who are spending money to drill a well for their house go deep enough for sustainability and “don't take the easy way out” of drilling to shallow.
“We have to base everything we do on facts and data,” he said. “Everyone looks at things in a dry year as we have a few wells going dry, and they want the county to put a moratorium on ag wells. It I had facts and data that prove that by not allowing another ag well into the lower aquifer is going to save someone's domestic well, if I had the facts and data supporting that, I would say do it immediately.”
However, Parker believes the commission and ad hoc committee are very close to coming up with a plan that will benefit everyone, whether domestic or agricultural.
“We need to have the plan in place by the end of the year, if not the state will have the opportunity to come in take over. We definitely don't want that,” he added.
Supervisor Steve Chamblin asked if the public will have the opportunity to have input into the plan.
Parker said yes, that there will be public hearings previous to the plan's finality.
“Everything will come before the Tehama County Flood Control and Water Conservation District Board of Directors and then to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors for consideration,” he explained.
Parker asked that the Board of Supervisors put off considering an ag well moratorium or special study session until the commission and ad hoc committee have presented have a plan in place.
“A plan based on facts and data,” he said.