Tehama County health officials received lab confirmation of the fifth reported COVID-19 case. The confirmation came late afternoon of May 31 for a woman in her 40s who tested positive.
Because Tehama County Health Services Agency takes confidentiality very seriously, it is not releasing any additional information about the individual due to the Healthcare Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
As of the last report, Tehama County Public Health has five confirmed positives cases, with two of those cases designated as active, two recovered, and one deceased, and 1,683 confirmed negatives test results.
Tehama County Health Officer Dr. Richard Wickenheiser and the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team are actively working to identify others at risk and will issue quarantine orders as necessary. Exposed residents identified during the investigation will be contacted by a member of the Public Health COVID-19 Response Team.
County health officials are asking everyone in the community to be tested even if residents don’t have symptoms.
COVID-19 testing appointments can be scheduled online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting.
Dr. Wickenheiser asks residents to continue abiding by the stay-at-home executive order whenever possible, even as the county moves through Stage 2 of reopening and the Tehama County Board of Supervisors considers the logistics of moving into Stage 3.
He also asks residents to continue practicing social distancing, frequently wash hands and stay home if sick, as it is crucial to be cautious the county reopens.
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit the following websites:
www.cdc.gov www.tehamacohealthservices.net www.cdph.gov/covid19 www.covid19.ca.gov.