Tehama County has until September to find ways to balance its deficit 2021-2022 recommended budget, announced county Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.
Goodwin said the proposed “working budget” will allow the county to provide services to county residents between July 1 through the time the budget gets its final approval by the board in September.
In the meantime, the county's budget ad hoc committee will be working on ways to balance the budget. On the ad hoc committee are supervisors John Leach and Steve Chamblin, county administration, auditor and county department heads.
Goodwin said the goals of the committee will be to identify any new sources of revenue, review and consider best use of one-time American Rescue Plan Act funds, provide recommendations for the county's 3-year budget plan and find alternate methods to set aside deferred maintenance funds.
“Recommended General Fund expenses have exceeded revenues in each of the last five years,” Goodwin said, “but the variance has been significantly reduced.”
The fiscal year general fund revenues are anticipated to be $37,420,166, which is 1.45 percent lower than the previous budget, he reported, with estimated expenses totaling $42,359,543, a deficit of nearly $5 million.
Goodwin said he expects the ad hoc committee's recommendations and the fund balance carryover from this year's general budget to diminish the deficit and balance the budget.
As presented, the proposed budget was for the general fund account only and not for the entire, comprehensive budget.
The Board approved the recommended working budget.