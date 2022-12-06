As the number of COVID-19 cases in Tehama County continues to rise from its lowest levels, the county’s Health Services Agency wants to remind residents that while holiday traditions come with a lot of fun and joy, the need to prevent the spread of the virus remains paramount.
Following are tips provided by the agency for protecting against the spread of illnesses during the holiday season:
• Get vaccinated - Since many holiday traditions involve large gatherings the best way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and keep loved ones safer is to get vaccinated. Vaccines are free and help to prevent illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Visit https://myturn.ca.gov/ or call 1-833-422-4255 to schedule a vaccination.
• If sick, stay home - Even if mild symptoms (sniffles, sore throat, cough) are evident, the sick person should isolate from others and get tested for COVID-19.
• Get tested before and after a gathering or traveling - Even if a person does not have any symptoms, they should get tested 1-3 days prior to attending a gathering or traveling. If they test positive, stay home, and remain isolated from others. Test again after getting home. Home tests are easily available. Visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123 for testing information.
• Wear a mask that fits well - Make sure the mask covers nose and mouth.
• Increase the airflow in indoor spaces when weather permits - Open doors and windows, run HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems and install air filters if possible.
• If people in a group are unvaccinated, keep gatherings small, short, and outdoors.
For more information contact: Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health Red Bluff: (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or Toll Free: 1-800-655-6854