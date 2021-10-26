During this week's National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week, the Tehama County Health Services Agency is reminding residents to get the lead out.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 500,000 American children between ages 1 and 5 years have blood lead levels at which the center recommends public health take action to mitigate the exposure.
Even relatively low levels of lead exposure can impair a child’s cognitive development. Children with blood lead
levels can experience delayed growth and development, damage to the brain and nervous system, learning and behavior problems, and a host of other health-related problems, reports the agency, noting there is no safe blood lead level in children.
Lead exposure can happen:
Inside and outside the home, including from the water that travels through lead pipes, in the
soil around the house, or paint that is peeling and cracking.
When adults bring lead dust into the home from their job or hobbies such as mechanical work,
stain-glass projects, or hunting.
When using or eating from pottery, eating candy or spices manufactured in other countries,
playing with toys or using cosmetics.
Lead poisoning is 100 percent preventable, and there are ways to avoid exposure.
Fixing surfaces in the home that have peeling or chipping lead-based paint. Renters can talk to
landlords if they suspect lead exposure is present. If planning home renovations, hire an EPA Certified Contractor.
Washing children’s hands, bottles, pacifiers, and toys often.
Check for recalled toys at www.cpsc.gov and discard appropriately.
Regularly cleaning floors, windowsills, and other surfaces using wet methods if lead is present and take precautions to avoid lead dust when remodeling.
Removing shoes or wipe soil off shoes before entering your house.
Make sure children eat nutritious meals high in iron and calcium.
If there is suspicion a child has been exposed to lead, contact a health care provider. The only way to tell if someone has been exposed is with a blood lead test.
To learn more about lead exposure contact Tehama County Health Services Agency - Public Health Red Bluff: (530) 527-6824; Corning: (530) 824-4890; or Toll Free: 1-800-655-6854 or online at www.tehamacohealthservices.net/prevention/lead-poisoning/.