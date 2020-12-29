An ordinance introducing a three-year pilot program for the cultivation of industrial hemp cultivation was presented to the Tehama County Board of Supervisors last week. The board voted unanimously to accept the introduction of the ordinance which was developed through a series of seven study sessions involving people in the industry, along with officials in the county's Agriculture, Environmental Health, Planning and Building departments.
Tehama County Agriculture Commissioner Doni Rulofson said, “The ordinance is a collaboration of this working group which came very close to a full consensus on the ordinance introduced today.”
The pilot program requires growers obtain a permit from the county agriculture commissioner through an application process and cultivation can take place in county agriculture zoning districts 1-4 only.
Other requirements include outdoor cultivation can be no closer than 300 feet of any neighboring residence and setbacks apply, and indoor cultivation has to have a setback of 100 feet from any property line of neighboring properties. Indoor grows must also take place in structures that comply with applicable county building codes and are dedicated solely to the cultivation of nursery stock.
The pilot program regulates outdoor limitations of cultivation be for seed, oil, flower or fiber, and no flowering plants can be cultivated in any pots, bags or other type of movable containers.
The ordinance states industrial hemp cultivation has to be at least 1,000 feet away from schools, school bus stopes, school evacuation sites, churches, parks, child care centers or youth-oriented facilities.
Onsite signage is another requirement of the pilot program, indicating hemp is being cultivated on the property and large/visible/clear enough for a person with normal vision to be able to read the sign from 25 feet away.
Other regulations concerning pre-harvest THC testing, security, and enforcement are included in the ordinance.
“I feel confident this ordinance is enforceable by all county departments and also allows the hemp industry in the county an opportunity to grow,” Rulofson said.
Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams stated it is his hope those in the hemp cultivation industry in the county will maintain the industry on an “above-board basis” so the pilot program can continue after its three-year trial period.
“I hope we can establish this as a viable industry in Tehama County,” he added.
The next step in the pilot program's bid for approval is a second reading by the Tehama County Board of Supervisors and final vote.