“We are truly fortunate to live in a collaborative community. Students in California have been distance learning since last spring; however, the vast majority of students in Tehama County have the opportunity to attend school in-person. The reason we are different in getting our students back before others in our state has been our ability to communicate, adapt, and take action. Our community members came together to advocate not only for our county, but our students. While there were moments of sacrifice, the only way it could work was joint collaboration from all stakeholders. I would like to take a moment to honor some of our Tehama County heroes.
“First, the Tehama County Public Health Department, led by Val Lucero, supported and collaborated with educators to ensure the safe return of our students. Our (now retired) Public Health Officer, Dr. Wickenheiser was a true champion in that effort. Through many meetings, he always prioritized our students’ return, with safety being of utmost concern. A big thank you to Public Health, Val, and Dr. Wick. I would also like to give a warm welcome to Dr. Brown, our new Tehama County Public Health Officer. We look forward to a continued partnership
“Secondly, educators at all levels showed a combined effort. As administrators created safety plans, protocols, and navigated the politics, staff members stepped up to accomplish anything and everything necessary to make sure students returned to campus. Our bus drivers were trained in new protocols for students riding busses. They now take the temperature of students as they enter the bus and have an even greater responsibility for student safety. We have had maintenance staff at all schools creatively design partitions, signs, sneeze guards, and additional hand washing stations. Our food service teams were equally as innovative in preparing and distributing individually packaged breakfast and lunch to our children. Office staff have likewise done an amazing job navigating this new system and communicating new realities to parents, staff, and our community. Last, but not least, this past spring we witnessed our teachers’ willingness to learn completely new ways of teaching. Some later were challenged with teaching both in-class students as well as virtual students. They learned new technology platforms as well as new ways to enforce social distancing and mask protocols for in-person students. They are truly all heroes!
“We have found our community and especially our parents, to be patient and supportive through all these challenges. When students returned to school after distance learning, they were more thankful than ever to be at school! It truly takes a village and there could not be a better example than the efforts of all of you.”