Last fall the Tehama County Library released Tehama County Hidden Heroes - an adult coloring book celebrating and amplifying unheard voices from the rich and diverse history of Tehama County.
“To say that Tehama County Hidden Heroes was warmly received by the community would be an understatement,” said Tehama County Librarian Todd Deck. “We were featured on our local NPR station and it was our most widely shared social media post ever.”
Deck started getting suggestions from the community of other hidden heroes to highlight leading to “Tehama County Hidden Heroes Volume II.”
“We have new and inspirational stories to share with you,” Deck added.
The latest book features Dick Chew/Chew Pack Lan; George Beecher Champlin; E Clampus Vitus; Sydney Florence Silverman Lindauer; Ralph Goings; Eugene F. Gene Serr III; Helen Tanner Brodt; Charles Satchell Graffell; Maurice “Marty” Graffell/Ruth Elizabeth “Liz” Graffell; Priscilla Greene Duffield; Danny On; Larry Snell; Robert C. Grace; Everett Freeman; and even Red Rock, a brindle cross-breed bucking bull.
Residents can pick up a digital copy of Tehama County Hidden Heroes Volume II by going online to https://www.dropbox.com/s/e7sejh10ekez6e1/TCL-Hidden%20Heroes-Vol%20II.pdf?dl=0.
A limited number of free copies of the coloring book will be available soon.
To pick up a free copy of Tehama County Hidden Heroes, visit the Red Bluff Library.
Tehama County Hidden Heroes II was a collaborative project between library staff, Michelle Hickok from Zelma’s Awards and Laser Engraving, and Joe Vine of the Copy Center.
“One person in particular really helped shape this project,” Deck said. “Tehama County Reference Librarian Georgia Scott. She took on this project with intention and deep care in telling these stories.”
Deck also shared his appreciation to the Tehama County Friends of the Library’s generosity and enthusiasm for the project.
“When talking about this project with the community, a fairly common response is ‘they need to teach this in school.’ Our sincere hope is that, by picking up a copy of Tehama County Hidden Heroes and sharing these stories with people in your life, a conversation regarding equity, diversity, and inclusion with happen,” Deck added.