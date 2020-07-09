Shasta Regional Community Foundation distributed 211 awards to students across the North State, including several scholarships to Tehama County students. Awards were based on community service, grades, financial need, extra-curricular activities and other donor specified qualifications.
Among the recipients from Tehama County was TC Drury who was awarded an Andy Peek Livestock Scholarship. Awarded the Dr. Frank L. Doane Memorial Scholarship was Almaris Meza, Kara Beckwith, Maggie Winning and Angela Diaz.
Tehama County recipients of the Redding Bank of Commerce Kenneth R. Gifford Jr. Memorial Scholarship is Jayne Brandt and Angela Ostarello.
Earning the Top of the State Junior Golf Scholarships from Tehama County is Timothy Drury, Kayden Gorden-Metz, Kaarina Louisell, Matilde Louisell and Isabella Tomasetti.
Jayne Brandt of Tehama County is the recipient of a Tri Counties Bank Scholarship.