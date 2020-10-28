As of Tuesday, Tehama County had the “dubious honor” of having the highest COVID-19 case rate in the state, reported Tehama County Public Health Agency Executive Director Val Lucero during the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting.
“From October 18 to the 25th we had an increase of 101 confirmed positive cases. We just continue to see cases on the rise, the majority related to social gatherings,” she said.
The county is also seeing outbreaks at care facilities, businesses and churches.
“We have had to close down school classrooms due to COVID-19 cases, however, we still haven't seen any transmission at school sites. What is happening is children become infected in their households and then come to school,” Lucero said.
She added, schools in the county are doing an excellent job of checking staff and students for symptoms daily and using precautions that are preventing outbreaks.
Both Corning Union High School and Corning Union Elementary School District have reported cases of COVID-19 on campus, but no transmission of the infection at school sites. The high school has had temporary closures due to confirmed cases and the elementary school district has temporarily closed classrooms when a students in that classroom had tested positive.
An example Lucero shared of the potential for transmission of infection occurring at social environments involved a person who over this past weekend spent a lengthy amount of time in a crowded bar.
“That person turned out to be COVID-19 positive and infectious during the time at the bar,” she said. “On average, when a person tests positive, the health agency has about 10 contacts to investigate related to that person. In the case of the person at the bar the number of contacts will be much higher and we probably won't be able to find them all.”
Tehama County remains in the state's COVID-19 rating purple tier with an average case rate of 20.2 per day between Oct. 11-17, Lucero reported.
“To be able to move down into the state's red tier, the county would have to have less than six per day for two consecutive weeks,” she added. “As things are going, I see us remaining in the purple tier for the foreseeable future.”
The state has made several modifications to their guidance documents effective Oct. 20, and they are all available on the state’s website www.covid19.ca.gov.
To view guidance specific to Tehama County visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer- and type in Tehama as the county then click “Get Latest Risk Levels.” Scroll through all the guidance documents or type in a specific business or activity and the page will jump directly to that guidance.
Tehama County Public Health is asking business owners to refer to the website www.covid19.ca.gov frequently to make sure businesses are operating under the most current guidance from the state.
Anyone needing further clarification or would like assistance with a modified reopen plan can submit a Reopen Plan online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/ or email questions to publichealth@tchsa.net.
Public Health continues to offer free COVID-19 testing at the Red Bluff Community Center. To make an appointment go online publichealth@tchsa.net.