The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans District 2), in conjunction with Dig It Construction, Inc., is preparing to begin work on the Potato Patch Overlay Project on State Route (Highway) 32 in Tehama County.
The $1 million project will replace asphalt concrete surfacing via dig outs and place a thin hot mix asphalt overlay approximately 28 miles east of Forest Ranch, from approximately 1 mile east of Deer Creek Bridge to a half-mile west of Slate Creek Bridge, and will include shoulder backing and upgrading guardrail to current standards.
Construction activities are currently planned to start on July 19.
Motorists will encounter one-way traffic control with up to 15-minute delays, Monday through Friday during daytime hours. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive carefully in and around construction areas, follow speed limit reductions in place, and allot extra time for delays.
The project is currently anticipated to be completed by early September.
Construction projects are subject to changes without prior notice, and Caltrans and its contractors do their best to keep the public informed.
To stay up to date on highway projects, please follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Project information can also be found on the District 2 webpage. The public can also call (530) 225-3426 during working hours or send an email to D2PIO@dot.ca.gov.